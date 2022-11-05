Reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his belt against mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titleholder Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) in the main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the co-main event Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) square off in a ten-round championship bout for the undisputed super lightweight title. Also on the card Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) and Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) battle it out in a twelve-rounder for the vacant IBF super featherweight strap. Plus, Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (2-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title in a ten-rounder against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO). In addition, Majid Al Naqbi takes on John Lawrence Ordonio in a four-rounder at super lightweight and Kal Yafai faces Jerald Paclar in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez

USA, UK & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT

Prelims: 10:40 am ET / 7:40 am PT / 2:40 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 3:30 am AEDT

Prelims: 1:40 am AEDT

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bivol vs Ramirez from practically anywhere.

Bivol vs Ramirez fight card

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill, 10 rounds, super lightweight – undisputed title, Cameron’s WBC and IBF titles, vacant WBO and WBA titles

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Prelims

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Sohaib Haque, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra, 8 rounds, lightweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos, 6 rounds, lightweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Irakli Shariashvili, 6 rounds, lightweight