Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt battle it out live stream on Stan Event from Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. The contest features dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer up against former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event Tevita Pangai Junior takes on Jeremiah Tupai-Ui at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight Junior Tafa up against Michael Seko and Isaac Meehan faceoff Kenny Niko. Plus, Abdul Abdulrahman faces Malakai Marama at super middleweight and Nathan Singh meets Robert Lale at super bantamweight. In addition, Cole Smith and Travis Druce dule at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt

Broadcast: Stan Event

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 6 pm AEDT / 5:30 pm ACDT / 5 pm AEST / 4:30 pm ACDT / 3 pm AWST / 2 pm CXT

SBW vs Hunt fight card

Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt, heavyweight

Tevita Pangai Junior vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui, heavyweight

Junior Tafa vs. Michael Seko, heavyweight

Isaac Meehan vs. Kenny Niko, heavyweight

Abdul Abdulrahman vs. Malakai Marama, super middleweight

Nathan Singh vs. Robert Lale, super bantamweight

Cole Smith vs. Travis Druce, super welterweight