SBW vs Hunt results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

FIGHTMAG

Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt: Heavyweight boxing clash at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt battle it out live stream on Stan Event from Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5. The contest features dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer up against former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event Tevita Pangai Junior takes on Jeremiah Tupai-Ui at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight Junior Tafa up against Michael Seko and Isaac Meehan faceoff Kenny Niko. Plus, Abdul Abdulrahman faces Malakai Marama at super middleweight and Nathan Singh meets Robert Lale at super bantamweight. In addition, Cole Smith and Travis Druce dule at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt

Broadcast: Stan Event
Date: Saturday, November 5
Time: 6 pm AEDT / 5:30 pm ACDT / 5 pm AEST / 4:30 pm ACDT / 3 pm AWST / 2 pm CXT

Boxing fans in the regions with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream SBW vs Hunt from practically anywhere.

SBW vs Hunt fight card

Get SBW vs Hunt full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Sonny Bill Williams vs. Mark Hunt, heavyweight
  • Tevita Pangai Junior vs. Jeremiah Tupai-Ui, heavyweight
  • Junior Tafa vs. Michael Seko, heavyweight
  • Isaac Meehan vs. Kenny Niko, heavyweight
  • Abdul Abdulrahman vs. Malakai Marama, super middleweight
  • Nathan Singh vs. Robert Lale, super bantamweight
  • Cole Smith vs. Travis Druce, super welterweight
