Andre Dirrell stops Yunieski Gonzalez in last round (video)

Flint, Michigan-native Andre Dirrell came out victorious when he faced Cuba’s Yunieski Gonzalez at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squared off on the top of Morrell vs Yerbossynuly prelims leading to the main card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. A bronze medalist at the 2004 Olympic Games and longtime contender took the victory via TKO after the referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the tenth round. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Andre Dirrell TKO’s Yunieski Gonzalez in Round 10

Back in a BIG way ?@andredirrell stops Gonzalez in the final round of an INTENSE light heavyweight bout ?#MorrellYerbossynuly pic.twitter.com/MMpBlq8VkQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 6, 2022

With the victory Andre Dirrell improved to 29-3, 19 KOs. Yunieski Gonzalez dropped to 21-5, 17 KOs.

