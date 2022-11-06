Search
Andre Dirrell stops Yunieski Gonzalez in last round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Andre Dirrell stops Yunieski Gonzalez in the tenth round
Andre Dirrell delivers big left in his bout against Yunieski Gonzalez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly

Flint, Michigan-native Andre Dirrell came out victorious when he faced Cuba’s Yunieski Gonzalez at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squared off on the top of Morrell vs Yerbossynuly prelims leading to the main card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The scheduled for ten rounds light heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. A bronze medalist at the 2004 Olympic Games and longtime contender took the victory via TKO after the referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the tenth round. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Andre Dirrell TKO’s Yunieski Gonzalez in Round 10

With the victory Andre Dirrell improved to 29-3, 19 KOs. Yunieski Gonzalez dropped to 21-5, 17 KOs.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card results.

