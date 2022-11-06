BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera airs live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, November 5. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 6.
In the main event top-ranked Reggie Barnett Jr. (7-2, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA and Geane Herrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Tampa, FL battle it out at bantamweight. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Jared Warren (4-2, 3 KOs) of Florida and Jay Jackson, (2-1, 2 KOs) of Bay City, Michigan.
Among other bouts, Gabriel Freyre of Proctorville, OH and Bobby Taylor (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Middleton, TN square off at lightweight. Plus, Jessica Borga of Lakeland, FL and Sarah Click of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts duel at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 5
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 6
Time: 1 am GMT / 11 am AEDT
BKFC 32 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC 32 fight card
Get BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Geane Herrera
- Jared Warren vs. Jay Jackson
- Bobby Taylor vs. Gabriel Freyre
- Jessica Borga vs. Sarah Click
- Travis Thompson vs. David Diaz
- Joshua Ridge vs. Chancey Wilson
- Ryan Reber vs. Jack Grady
- Jonathan Miller vs. Stephon Reese
Preliminary card
- Brandon Allen vs. Joshua Marer
- Chris Cornelius vs. Ja’Far Fortt
- Tony Murphy vs. Shane Stapp