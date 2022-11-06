BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera airs live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Saturday, November 5. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with several notable fighters participating. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the main event top-ranked Reggie Barnett Jr. (7-2, 2 KOs) of Virginia Beach, VA and Geane Herrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Tampa, FL battle it out at bantamweight. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Jared Warren (4-2, 3 KOs) of Florida and Jay Jackson, (2-1, 2 KOs) of Bay City, Michigan.

Among other bouts, Gabriel Freyre of Proctorville, OH and Bobby Taylor (4-1, 3 KO’s) of Middleton, TN square off at lightweight. Plus, Jessica Borga of Lakeland, FL and Sarah Click of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts duel at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

BKFC 32 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 32 fight card

Get BKFC 32: Barnett vs Herrera full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Geane Herrera

Jared Warren vs. Jay Jackson

Bobby Taylor vs. Gabriel Freyre

Jessica Borga vs. Sarah Click

Travis Thompson vs. David Diaz

Joshua Ridge vs. Chancey Wilson

Ryan Reber vs. Jack Grady

Jonathan Miller vs. Stephon Reese

Preliminary card

Brandon Allen vs. Joshua Marer

Chris Cornelius vs. Ja’Far Fortt

Tony Murphy vs. Shane Stapp