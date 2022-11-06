Search
Brian Mendoza KO’s Jeison Rosario with big uppercut in Round 5 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly

Brian Mendoza dominated and stopped Jeison Rosario when the pair squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The bout served as the co-main event to Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The scheduled for ten rounds middleweight battle didn’t go the full distance. After dropping his opponent with body shot in Round 2, Dominican Republic-born former unified world champion floored Albuquerque, New Mexico-native with big uppercut at 35 seconds into the fifth. Check out the video of knockout below.

With the victory by knockout Brian Mendoza, fighting out of Miami, improved to 21-2, 15 KOs. Jeison Rosario, fighting out of Las Vegas, dropped to 23-4-1, 17 KOs.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card results.

