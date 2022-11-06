Northampton, England-native Chantelle Cameron became a new undisputed super lightweight queen when she faced former unified WBC and WBA junior welterweight champion and reigning undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez live stream on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 5.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

After ten rounds the scores were 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110, all in favor of Cameron. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

With the victory by unanimous decision Chantelle Cameron remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 8 KO. She retained her WBC and IBF belts, claimed the vacant WBA and WBO straps, and ultimately lifted the undisputed title.

Jessica McCaskill dropped to 12-3, 5 KOs. The defeat snapped her seven-win streak.

