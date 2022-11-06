Search
Boxing

David Morrell knocks out Aidos Yerbossynuly in Round 12 to retain world title (video)

FIGHTMAG

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly

David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated and handed Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. With the victory Santa Clara, Cuba-born local fan-favorite made a successful defense of his WBA super middleweight title against Las Vegas-based mandatory challenger from Kazakhstan.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended at 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the final round. The referee put a stop to the contest after the champion delivered another barrage of strikes and once again dropped the challenger to the canvas. Check out the video of finish up top.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097