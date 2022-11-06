David Morrell Jr (8-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated and handed Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-1, 11 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. With the victory Santa Clara, Cuba-born local fan-favorite made a successful defense of his WBA super middleweight title against Las Vegas-based mandatory challenger from Kazakhstan.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout ended at 2 minutes and 34 seconds into the final round. The referee put a stop to the contest after the champion delivered another barrage of strikes and once again dropped the challenger to the canvas. Check out the video of finish up top.

