Boxing

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Dmitry Bivol decisions Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez to retain WBA light heavyweight title in Abu Dhabi

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his belt against mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titleholder Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The pair squared off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, November 5.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

After twelve rounds the scores were 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110, all in favor of the reigning champion. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

With the victory by unanimous decision Dmitry Bivol remained undefeated, improved to 21-0, 11 KOs and retained his strao. “Zurdo” Ramirez dropped to 44-1, 30 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card results.

