Fiodor Czerkaszyn on top with decision against Nathaniel Gallimore (video)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn came out victorious when he faced Nathaniel Gallimore at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squared off in the Morrell vs Yerbossynuly telecast opener live on Showtime.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.
The middleweight bout went the full distance. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight in favor of Czerkaszyn. The scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 100-90.
With the victory by unanimous decision Ukraine-born residing in Poland, Fiodor Czerkaszyn remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 13 KOs. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Nathaniel Gallimore, fighting out of Chicago, dropped to 22-6-1, 17 KOs.
