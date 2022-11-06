Fiodor Czerkaszyn on top with decision against Nathaniel Gallimore (video)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn came out victorious when he faced Nathaniel Gallimore at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squared off in the Morrell vs Yerbossynuly telecast opener live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The middleweight bout went the full distance. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight in favor of Czerkaszyn. The scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 100-90.

With the victory by unanimous decision Ukraine-born residing in Poland, Fiodor Czerkaszyn remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 13 KOs. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Nathaniel Gallimore, fighting out of Chicago, dropped to 22-6-1, 17 KOs.

What a performance ?



Fiodor Czerkaszyn punished Gallimore for all 10 rounds en route to an impressive UD win to stay unbeaten.#MorrellYerbossynuly #CzerkaszynGallimore pic.twitter.com/MWT6jOLbsY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 6, 2022

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card results.