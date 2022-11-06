Search
Boxing

Fiodor Czerkaszyn on top with decision against Nathaniel Gallimore (video)

FIGHTMAG
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Nathaniel Gallimore
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Nathaniel Gallimore | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly

Fiodor Czerkaszyn came out victorious when he faced Nathaniel Gallimore at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The pair squared off in the Morrell vs Yerbossynuly telecast opener live on Showtime.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 6.

The middleweight bout went the full distance. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight in favor of Czerkaszyn. The scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 100-90.

With the victory by unanimous decision Ukraine-born residing in Poland, Fiodor Czerkaszyn remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 13 KOs. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Nathaniel Gallimore, fighting out of Chicago, dropped to 22-6-1, 17 KOs.

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097