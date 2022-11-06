Search
Mark Hunt on top in his last fight with TKO of Sonny Bill Williams in Round 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
'The Super Samoan' on top in Sydney

Former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter Mark Hunt came out on top in his final outing when he faced dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer Sonny Bill Williams. The pair squared off in the scheduled for eight rounds match live on Stan Event from Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5.

Hunt first knocked his opponent’s mouthpiece out and secured a knockdown. “SBW” got back on his feet and beat the eight count. As soon as the fight resumed “The Super Samoan” jumped back on him and started delivering heavy punches all way until the moment the referee stepped in to call it a day. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

Get SBW vs Hunt full fight card results.

