Morrell vs Yerbossynuly post-fight press conference (video)

The post-fight David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly press conference follows their championship bout live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday November 5, which makes it Sunday November 6 in Australia. Video is available up top.

