Morrell vs Yerbossynuly results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly results live from Minneapolis
David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

David Morrell Jr defends WBA super middleweight title against Aidos Yerbossynuly at The Armory

David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) and Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 5. The contest features Cuba-born unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion and local fan-favorite up against Kazakhstan’s undefeated mandatory challenger residing in Las Vegas. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

In the ten-round co-main event Brian Mendoza (20-2, 14 KOs) takes on former unified champion Jeison Rosario (23-3-1, 17 KOs) also at middleweight. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener pits unbeaten Fiodor Czerkaszyn (20-0, 13 KOs) and Nathaniel Gallimore. Among the undercard bouts, Andre Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) faces Yunieski Gonzalez (21-4, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight, Julian Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs) meets Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (18-11-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-1, 8 KOs) duels Kent Cruz (16-0-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round rematch at super lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch David Morrell vs Aidos Yerbossynuly

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, November 5
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 6
Time: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 8:30 am AEDT

Boxing with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Morrell vs Yerbossynuly from practically anywhere.

Morrell vs Yerbossynuly fight card

Get Morrell vs Yerbossynuly full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA super middleweight title
  • Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Julian Williams vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia, 8 rounds, super lightweight

David Morrell faces ‘toughest opponent’ Aidos Yerbossynuly, who plans to stop him

Prelims

  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Demarcus Layton, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Demler Zamora vs. Clay Burns, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jose Perez vs. Angel Luna, 4/6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Maximus Garland vs. Alex Cortez, 4 rounds, welterweight
