Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 12. The contest features 2016 Olympian and WBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan up against British champion and contender from the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the co-main event East Los Angeles’ Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) defends her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO) of Argentina. The women’s world championship clash is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among Janibek vs Bentley undercard bouts, Raymond Muratalla faces Miguel Contreras in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Antonio Mireles takes on Eric Perry in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Karlos Balderas meets Esteban Sanchez in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Javier Martinez squares off against Marco Delgado in a six-rounder at super middleweight, Charlie Sheehy duels Markus Bowes in a four-rounder at lightweight and Emiliano Vargas battles Julio Martinez in a four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Floyd Diaz goes up against Edgar Joe Cortes in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Janibek vs Bentley tickets

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley tickets to witness all the action at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 12 are on sale.

Janibek vs Bentley tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley

Boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 12. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The date when Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

International live stream is yet to be confirmed and expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Bentley from practically anywhere.

Janibek vs Bentley fight card

The finalized Janibek vs Bentley fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title

Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA minimumweight title

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes, 4 rounds, lightweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight