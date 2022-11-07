Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) and Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) square off in the main event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, November 12. The twelve-round contest features local fan-favorite up against contender from Australia. The pair battles for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

The twelve-round co-main event pits Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Also on the card, Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight belt in a ten-rounder against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs). As well, Christian Tapia (15-0 12 KOs) and Thomas Mattice (19-3-1 15 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight strap.

Among other Love vs Spark undercard bouts, Raynell Williams (13-1 7 KOs) faces Ryizeemmion Ford (8-2 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Khalil Coe (3-0-1 2 KOs) takes on Bradley Olmeda (5-0 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (7-1 5 KOs) duels David Rodriguez (6-0 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Beatriz Ferreira makes her pro boxing debut in a four-round lightweight clash against Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO). The full lineup can be found below.

Love vs Spark tickets

Montana Love vs Stevie Spark tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, November 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH are on sale.

Love vs Spark tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Montana Love vs Stevie Spark

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Montana Love vs Stevie Spark live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 12. The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Love vs Spark in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Montana Love vs Stevie Spark live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is scheduled for 12:30 am GMT and 11:30 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am GMT / 3 pm AEST.

Love vs Spark fight card

The current Love vs Spark fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Montana Love vs. Steve Spark, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF North American super lightweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title

Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 8 rounds, lightweight

Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, lightweight