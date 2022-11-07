UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

In the five-round main event reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) defends his belt against old rival and No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira (6-1). Pereira previously beat Adesanya twice, winning a pair of kickboxing fights. He first scored a unanimous decision in 2016 and then a highlight reel KO in 2017. The champion won three of his previous bouts inside the Octagon by unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. The challenger is unbeaten in his UFC run, scoring two knockout victories against Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis, and a UD against Bruno Silva.

In the five-round co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) defends her strap against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3). Esparza is riding the six-win streak, most recently claiming the crown by split decison against Rose Namajunas. Weili is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 281 PPV card, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (28-7) faces off former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler (23-7). As well, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight. In addition, Dan Hooker (21-12) and Claudio Puelles (13-2) battle it out at lightweight.

The top of UFC 281 preliminary card is a lightweight clash between Brad Riddell (10-3 and Renato Moicano (16-5-1). Among other prelims, Dominick Reyes (12-3 faces Ryan Spann (20-7-0) at light heavyweight, Erin Blanchfield (9-1) meets Molly McCann (13-4) at women’s flyweight and Andre Petroski (8-2) takes on Wellington Turman (18-5) at middleweight.

Among the UFC 281 early prelims, Matt Frevola (9-3-1) goes up against unbeaten Ottman Azaitar (13-0) at lightweight. Also on the card, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7) up against Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4) at women’s strawweight, Michael Trizano (10-3) faceoff SeungWoo Choi (10-5-0) at featherweight and Julio Arce 18-5) versus Montel Jackson (11-2) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Carlos Ulberg (7-1) and Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1) duel at light heavyweight.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 12. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am AEDT. The early prelims kickoff at 10 am AEDT.

