Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) battle it out in the main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13. The contest pits undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer and UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer. The pair squares off in a full contact exhibition boxing match live on pay-per-view. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Monday, November 14.

The co-main event is a six-round light heavyweight battle between Manchester’s Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) and New York-based Puerto Rican Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs). Also in action, Belgium’s former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) faceoff Tunisian-German veteran Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. As well, WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish makes his boxing debut in a four-round super middleweight bout against Ghana’s Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs).

Among other Mayweather vs Deji undercard bouts, J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Japanese kickboxer Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka in a four-rounder at lightweight and WBC International titleholder Jadier Herrera (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Franklin Manzanilla (21-8, 20 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Harley Benn (9-1, 1 KO) meets Faizan Anwar (14-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight, contracted at 155 lbs, and former “Love Island” season four winner Jack Fincham makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round light heavyweight clash against Anthony Taylor (2-3, 1 KO). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji in USA & Canada

Boxing fans in the United States and Canada can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on DAZN and FITE. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks approximately two hours later.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji in UK & Ireland

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on DAZN and FITE. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on DAZN and FITE. The date is Monday, November 14. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji in other countries

Boxing fans in other selected markets can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on FITE. The respective date, start time and PPV cost can be found on the event broadcast page.

Fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Mayweather vs Deji from practically anywhere.

Mayweather vs Deji fight card

The full Mayweather vs Deji fight card looks as the following:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, 4 rounds, super middleweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Herrera’s WBC International title

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight