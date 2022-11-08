Michael Conlan has a date for his next fight as two-time Irish Olympian faces French Karim Guerfi on Saturday, December 10 at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair squares off in the ten-round main event bout at featherweight. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Advertisements

Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) returns for his second Belfast block party since his valiant challenge of WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in March. The two-time Irish Olympian was leading on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 12th round. In August, he returned to his winning ways with a one-sided decision over three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena. Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs), from Manosque, France, is a former two-division European champion coming off a decision win over Mexican veteran Ricardo Mercado in July.

Conlan vs Guerfi tickets

Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi tickets to witness all the action at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 10 are on sale.

Conlan vs Guerfi tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Undercard standouts include a trio of undefeated Top Rank-signed prospects: junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (3-0, 2 KOs) and featherweight Kurt Walker (4-0, 1 KO) will see action in six-rounders, while rising welterweight Paddy Donovan (9-0, 6 KOs) aims for his third victory of the year in an eight-rounder.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Conlan vs Guerfi and undercard bouts live stream on ESPN+ starting at 1:15 pm ET / 10:15 am PT. The event precedes “Heisman Night” from Madison Square Garden featuring former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza in the junior welterweight main event.

International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Conlan vs Guerfi fight card

The current Conlan vs Guerfi lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweight – Taylor’s WBO European welterweight title

Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, middleweight

Sean McComb vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight