UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by two championship matchups.
On the top of fight card reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) faces off his old foe Alex Pereira (6-1). Pereira defeated Adesanya by unanimous decision and via third-round KO, when the pair squared off in a pair of kickboxing fights in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The champion won three of his previous bouts inside the Octagon, while the challenger is riding the six-win streak. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The five-round co-main event pits two-time and current UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) and former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3). Among other bouts featured on the card, Michael Chandler (23-7) and Dustin Poirier (28-7) meet in a battle of former lightweight title challengers, former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) goes up against Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight, and Claudio Puelles (13-2) takes on Dan Hooker (21-12) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 281 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Pereira
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 12. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 281 Australia time, Adesanya vs Pereira
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.
The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 281 fight card
The full UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
- Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
- Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
- Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
- Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Early prelims
- Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
- Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu