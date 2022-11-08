UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by two championship matchups.

On the top of fight card reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) faces off his old foe Alex Pereira (6-1). Pereira defeated Adesanya by unanimous decision and via third-round KO, when the pair squared off in a pair of kickboxing fights in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The champion won three of his previous bouts inside the Octagon, while the challenger is riding the six-win streak. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The five-round co-main event pits two-time and current UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) and former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3). Among other bouts featured on the card, Michael Chandler (23-7) and Dustin Poirier (28-7) meet in a battle of former lightweight title challengers, former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) goes up against Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight, and Claudio Puelles (13-2) takes on Dan Hooker (21-12) at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 281 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Pereira

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 12. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $74.99 for the current ESPN+ subscribers and $99.98 for the new subscribers.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 281 Australia time, Adesanya vs Pereira

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 281 fight card

The full UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu