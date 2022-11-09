Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is back in the ring this Sunday, November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai where he takes on Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) in a full contact exhibition boxing match live on DAZN. Ahead of the event the streaming platform shared a video going back to late 2007 when the undefeated all-time boxing great faced Ricky Hatton at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Check it out up top.

The date when Mayweather vs Deji airs live in Australia is Monday, November 14. Get full fight card and start time.