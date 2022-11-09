Montana Love primed for Cleveland clash with Steve Spark

Cleveland, OH native Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) makes his main event debut in his hometown when he faces Australian Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) live on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 12. The pair meets in a twelve-round bout for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title.

The date when Love vs Spark airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

Love headlines the fight card in the sports mad Ohio city. On his second appearance at the home of NBA giants, the Cleveland Cavaliers, he meets Australian Spark in a pivotal clash in the 140-pound division, with ranking positions and world title shots at the front of the hometown man’s mind.

Montana Love: I want to win this in spectacular fashion

Montana Love vs Stevie Spark faceoff in Cleveland, OH | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“The city is showing me love and getting behind me,” said Love. “It’s a proud city and we look after each other and back. It’s a dream come true, being able to headline in the biggest arena in my home. Cleveland means everything to me. We don’t have much, but we stick together and get the job done.”

“The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is an electric place, we’ve had a lot of great athletes come through the city in that building, and now I am one of them. I am living my dream, I went through the trials and tribulations to get here, and what I had to deal with is a big part of what makes me hungry now.”

“I promised my mother that I would take this 100 per cent seriously. The last thing she remembers of me is going to prison and being in and out of jail, so now I am trying to right my wrongs.”

“I feel like I am made for this moment. I am coming off being co-main on a Canelo card; fighting in front of a packed house in Las Vegas and I’ve fought at home in front of a big crowd before, so there’s no pressure, I’m going to embrace it.”

“Steve is a tough guy; he’ll bring the fight and it’ll make for a real spectacle. I want to win this in spectacular fashion, go for the KO – but we just want to look beautiful and put on a great show.”

In the co-main Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Among other bouts, Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs) and Christian Tapia (15-0 12 KOs) takes on Thomas Mattice (19-3-1 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight strap.

