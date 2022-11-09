UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira features a series of MMA bouts with two Ultimate Fighting Championship belts contested at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm AEDT.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) and No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira (6-1) square off in a highly anticipated showdown. The fighters meets for the third time, previously squaring off in a pair of kickboxing bout. Pereira was victorious on both occasions, defeating Adesanya by unanimous decision in 2016 and via highlight-reel KO a year later. The champion is riding the three-win streak inside the UFC Octagon, while the challenger secured six straight victories in MMA.

In the co-main event two-time and reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) defends her belt against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3). Also on the card, Dustin Poirier (28-7) faces fellow-former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler (23-7). As well, former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) at bantamweight. In addition, Dan Hooker (21-12) and Claudio Puelles (13-2) battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 13. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am AEDT, following the early preliminary card starting at 10 am AEDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 1:30 pm ACDT.

The preliminary card starts at 11:30 am ACDT, following the early preliminary card beginning at 9:30 am ACDT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 9 am AEST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 12:30 pm ACST.

The preliminary card starts at 10:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card beginning at 8:30 am ACST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 7 am AWST.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 at 10 am CXT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 6 am CXT.

Order PPV >>

UFC 281 fight card

The full UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu