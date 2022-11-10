Search
Boxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Janibek Alimkhanuly defends against Denzel Bentley at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Janibek vs Bentley start time, how to watch, undercard

Janibek vs Bentley tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley live stream on ESPN+. Subject to confirmation, international live stream is also expected on FITE TV.

In the co-main event, Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) defends her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO) in a ten-round bout. Among Janibek vs Bentley undercard bouts, Miguel Contreras meets Raymond Muratalla in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Eric Perry takes on Antonio Mireles in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Esteban Sanchez faces Karlos Balderas in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097