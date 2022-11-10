Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round world championship main event at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Janibek vs Bentley tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley live stream on ESPN+. Subject to confirmation, international live stream is also expected on FITE TV.

In the co-main event, Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) defends her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO) in a ten-round bout. Among Janibek vs Bentley undercard bouts, Miguel Contreras meets Raymond Muratalla in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Eric Perry takes on Antonio Mireles in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Esteban Sanchez faces Karlos Balderas in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card.