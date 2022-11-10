Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza square off in a ten-round junior welterweight main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 10. The full undercard of action has been announced today, featuring Tiger Johnson up against Mike O’Han Jr on the top of prelims.

Rising junior welterweight Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs), who starred for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, intends on capping his 2022 campaign with a standout performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. Facing off O’Han Jr he steps up in his first scheduled for eight rounds bout.

Johnson, from Cleveland, Ohio, has established himself as one of the sport’s top prospects since turning pro last November. A quarterfinalist in Tokyo, Johnson is 5-0 in 2022, a year that began with a four-round decision over Xavier Madrid in January. In August, he became the first fighter to stop Massachusetts native Harry Gigliotti. Johnson returned on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz card last month and shut out Esteban Garcia over six rounds. He moves up to the eight-round plateau against O’Han (16-1, 9 KOs), a native of Holbrook, Massachusetts, who has won seven straight bouts.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

“Madison Square Garden is the biggest stage in boxing, and I plan on making a huge statement against a tough opponent in Mike O’Han,” Johnson said. “I am ready to put the 140-pound weight class on notice. I’m going to close out 2022 strong and start climbing the rankings in 2023.”

Lopez vs Pedraza tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The co-main event features heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson aiming for his 13th straight knockout against the battle-tested Jerry Forrest. Also on the card, Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar. Plus, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in a lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos.

Johnson vs O’Han tops a lineup of undercard action live stream and exclusive on ESPN+. Among other prelims, “Irish” Joe Ward (7-1, 4 KOs) battles Frederic Julan (12-1, 10 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight tilt. As well, undefeated Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba (8-0, 5 KOs) steps up against Emilio Salas (7-3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round tilt. Plus, Brooklyn-born featherweight sensation Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) takes on Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-round clash. In addition, Long Island-born welterweight Jahi Tucker (9-0, 5 KOs) aims for win number 10 against Ivan Pandzic (14-2-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Lopez vs Pedraza fight card

The full Lopez vs Pedraza lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 8 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic, 8 rounds, welterweight