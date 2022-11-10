Search
Montana Love vs Stevie Spark final pre-fight press conference (video)

Love vs Spark for vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) battles it out against Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title in the main event live on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Love vs Spark start time, how to watch, undercard

Love vs Spark tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event, Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs) takes on Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Also on the card, Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs) in a ten-round bout. As well, Thomas Mattice (19-3-1 15 KOs) faces Christian Tapia (15-0 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight belt.

Get Love vs Spark full fight card.

