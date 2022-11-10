Search
UFC

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 281 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Expected in attendance middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, old rival and No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira, strawweight champion Carla Esparza, former titleholder Zhang Weili, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 281 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Pereira

MMA fans can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 281 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097