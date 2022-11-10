UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 281 can be purchased through TicketNetwork, StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Expected in attendance middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, old rival and No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira, strawweight champion Carla Esparza, former titleholder Zhang Weili, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 281 full fight card.