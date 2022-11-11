Search
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Janibek Alimkhanuly defends against Denzel Bentley at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2016 Olympian and WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) takes on British champion and contender Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley live stream on ESPN+.

In the ten-round co-main event, Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) defends her WBA minimumweight title against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO). Among the undercard bouts, Raymond Muratalla squares off against Miguel Contreras in an eight-rounder at lightweight, Antonio Mireles takes on Eric Perry in a six-rounder at heavyweight and Karlos Balderas faces Esteban Sanchez in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Tickets for Janibek vs Bentley can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Janibek vs Bentley fight card

Main Card

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA minimumweight title

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Markus Bowes, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
BoxingNewsVideo

