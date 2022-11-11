Cleveland, Ohio native Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) makes his hometown main event debut aganst Australian Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) live stream on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on the line. Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

Also partaking in the press conference were Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs), who battle it out for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight strap. Plus, WBA Continental Americas featherweight titleholder Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) and challenger Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs). As well, Christian Tapia (15-0 12 KOs) and Thomas Mattice (19-3-1 15 KOs), who contest for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight belt.

In addition, Khalil Coe (3-0-1 2 KOs), who takes on Bradley Olmeda (5-0 3 KOs), Beatriz Ferreira, who makes her pro boxing debut against Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO) and David Rodriguez (6-0 2 KOs), who duels Nikoloz Sekhniashvili (7-1 5 KOs). Check out below the participants hand to say.

Montana Love

On Steve Spark: “He’s getting too comfortable. I’ve been playing it cool because you are from out of town and you’ve been humble, but I will step on you, in or out of the ring. You are tripping, being disrespectful – just keep it on boxing, keep it cool.

“I am not worried about Richardson. On Stevie, I take my hat off to him, he’s a great fighter, pressure fighter, but it’s nothing I’ve never seen before. In this same arena, we had the Russian [Ivan Baranchyk] who said the same words as Stevie – and he got laid out and hasn’t fought since. He has a great style, but you haven’t fought anyone brother. It’s going to be a tremendous fight; we’re going to run Stevie into some traps and we’re going to put his ass to sleep. I know he is coming to fight but he’s getting taken out.

“He has never faced anyone like me, he’s had a good camp, he’s had some great sparring, but it’s not going to be enough.”

On Richardson Hitchins: “I’ve never seen a fighter getting dropped [by a promoter] while being undefeated. He had an opportunity to fight me in 2019 when I was independent and he was with the Money Team. They turned me down. Now I’m sitting next to the big dog [Eddie Hearn] this is the real money team, and now he’s chasing the bag, as he should.”

Steve Spark

“I haven’t come halfway across the world to not beat Montana Love. And not just beat him, I’m going to knock this man out. He’s chinny and he’s got a glass jaw.

“I’ve asked for this kind of opportunity because I believe I’m ready for a World title next year. So, I must go out there and beat people like Montana and not just beat him but do it in good fashion, so I must have my wits about me, I know the level of fight this is. I’m excited to be on DAZN and I’m going to shine, he knows this is a hard fight for him, and he’s a hard fight for me. This is the fight of the night; it’s going to be great. I don’t see this fight going the distance.

“It’s do or die in this fight. All or nothing. I’m not going home without that belt. I’m taking it back to Australia.”

Richardson Hitchins

“When you are facing somebody like me you got to come ready. A great fighter like me you should never ever slack not one bit, and I’m looking to take care of business Saturday night. And after that if Montana Love even gets his job done me and him is next. And if he tries to hide from me and him fighting next, we got to see each other in 2023, that’s my goal.

“I came to Ohio cause I’m the truth. I feel like I’m the best fighter on this card and I’m the best fighter in the 140lb division, so it starts like I said on Saturday night. I’m going to show up and show out in his city and hopefully Montana can match that energy.”

Yomar Alamo

“I’ve been prepared like I prepare for all my fights, and we’ve made all the necessary changes to look better and stronger in this fight.”

Raymond Ford

“We’re coming here to dominate. Whether it comes down to a 10 round decision or I stop him early, it really don’t matter. But I’m coming out victorious.

“He [Lukas] got the experience and everything, he’s been around a long time 38 years old. I’m just going to get him out of boxing and send him on his way out.”

Sakaria Lukas

“Saturday night I’m ready to go. You eat or get eaten. Talk is cheap and we can talk the whole night or the whole day but it’s going to change once you get smacked in the face.”

Christian Tapia

“We’re more than prepared to walk away with the victory.”

Thomas Mattice

“We ready. We train extremely hard, had a full camp. I don’t really have much talking to do, I’m ready to handle business. My mind is to hurt something and that’s it.”

Khalil Coe

“This is what boxing is about, taking the tough fights and giving the people a show and giving your best. So that what we want to do and what we’re going to do.”

Beatriz Ferreira

“I prepared a long time for this moment this big opportunity and there’s nothing better than to be here in the best place in the world for boxing to make my debut and I want people to be happy with my performance.”

David Rodriguez

“I’ve been around World champions, been in the ring with World champions, got nothing but knowledge and skills, technique, and fundamentals. I got everything to show everyone.”

