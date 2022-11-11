Montana Love vs Stevie Spark weigh-in results (video)

Local fan-favorite Montana Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) squares off against Australian contender Stevie Spark (15-2 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Richardson Hitchins (14-0 6 KOs) faces Yomar Alamo (20-1-1 12 KOs) for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Also on the card, Raymond Ford (12-0-1 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap in a ten-rounder against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1 17 KOs). As well, Thomas Mattice (19-3-1 15 KOs) goes up against Christian Tapia (15-0 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight belt.
Tickets for Love vs Spark can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
Get Love vs Spark full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Love vs Spark fight card
- Montana Love vs. Steve Spark, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
- Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF North American super lightweight title
- Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
- Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title
- Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, lightweight