The third edition of MF & DAZN: X Series takes place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 19. The previously announced headline-bout pits Hasim Rahman Jr and Vitor Belfort. The full lineup of undercard action has been unveiled today. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

The event is presented by DAZN Group in partnership with KSI and his promotional company Misfits Boxing, and in association with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud.

The previous installment was held in October featuring Jay Swingler up against Cherdleys in the main event.

The undercard of the upcoming show features an immense line up of influencers, TikTokers, YouTubers and more. Check out the list of matchups below.

Tickets for MF & DAZN: X Series 003: Rahman vs Belfort can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort

Starting his professional debut in 2017, Hasim Rahman Jr produced a run of 12-straight wins to help raise his stock amongst the boxing scene. After a blistering beginning to his professional career, producing TKO’s and not losing for four straight years, he set his eyes on Jake Paul. Now, he takes on a proven dangerman in combat sports and will look to produce a statement win. He is the son of the former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who unified the IBF, IBO, WBC and lineal titles before reclaiming his WBC World Heavyweight title five years later. After the disappointment from preparing for an event before it was abruptly cancelled, there will be no doubt that “Gold Blooded” Rahman Jr will be coming to shock the world and show his worth in the fight game.

Vitor Belfort is the former Brazilian MMA star who held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship whilst producing stunning highlight-reel finishes throughout 20 years in the organisation. Alongside his reputation as a finisher, that saw 18 out of 26 wins come via stoppage, he is also undefeated as a professional boxer. He returned to the ring in September 2021 when he stopped Evander Holyfield in the first round of their exhibition fight. Having fought at both Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight, Belfort has beaten some of MMA’s greatest athletes including Randy Couture, Michael Bisping, Wanderlei Silva, Dan Henderson and Luke Rockhold. He sits amongst some of the greatest finishers the UFC has seen with his 12 knockout wins.

Rahman Jr said: “I’m really looking forward to fighting Mr. Belfort on November 19. I’m extremely grateful to Misfits Boxing for giving me the opportunity and I look to make the most of it. I’m 100% focused on making a lasting impression on all the fans in Austin and those watching at home. Now the world gets to see why Fake Paul and his sister want absolutely nothing to do with getting in a ring with me!”

Belfort said: “I’m excited to showcase my skills on November 19 in Texas, live on DAZN! I have been waiting for a fight for a while, and now is my time. I’m always in the gym staying ready. Rahman is a perfect opponent for me, so expect fireworks in the return of ‘The Phenom’.”

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Josh Brueckner is both a social media star as well an MMA fighter, who has developed a big social following for creating fitness videos alongside his wife Katie on their channel Jatie Vlogs. They collectively have over 3 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, trying to ‘inspire people to move’.

Like his opponent, Chase DeMoor is also an athlete as well as a reality TV and social media star. He was considered to be the ‘ultimate season 2 villain’ when featuring on ‘Too Hot To Handle’. Besides gaining some of his notoriety from his television appearances, he is a respected football player in his own right having played for the Houston Linemen and the Montreal Alouettes.

King Kenny vs. DK Money

In crossover boxing, King Kenny is believed to be one of the best in the business, having secured the ICB International Cruiserweight Championship title at MF & DAZN: X Series 001 in his redemption win over FaZe Clan’s Faze Sensei.

DK Money is known as a multifaceted talent, gaining success as a social media personality, a model, a footwear guru and entrepreneur as well as an amateur boxer.

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks

On his boxing debut on the MF & DAZN: X Series 001 in London, Deen the Great produced a first-round win against Evil Hero to make the fans stand up and see him as one of the brightest prospects in crossover boxing.

Walid Sharks, the Syrian-born creator of comedy content is well known for his trending TikTok dances and hilarious lip-sync videos, with his most popular dancing video coming in 2021 where he gained over 3.4 million views.

Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Malcolm Minikon is a TikTok star who has over 1.3 Million followers, originally building himself up as a videographer in the music industry. He has most recently gained fame through his mix of funny and musical social content that has most recently been met with insights into his love of boxing.

Nick Joseph, known best as NickNack PattiWhack, is an actor, comedian and all-round internet personality from New Orleans. He starred in the 11th season of Wild ‘N Out – an improv/comedy game show that puts comedians against each other.

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Jesse Fangs, better known as Fangs, is the gaming sensation to come out of Texas. Fighting in front of her home crowd, she rose to fame for streaming on Twitch playing such games as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft and most notably FIFA. Her content on YouTube goes out to over 1 million subscribers, whereas her Twitch channel, has obtained over 300,000 watchers.

Launching her social media account in 2020, 6ar6ie6 is the TikTok personality who is known for her stand-out use of gothic clothing and makeup, which has lead her to being noticeable in her lip-sync content that entertains the 1.7 million TikTok followers she has.

Brandon Buckingham vs. Ice Poseidon

Starting out in August 2014, Brandon Buckingham started his YouTube channel where he goes out and interviews the public to create unpredictable and hilarious content. Besides his interviews, he often posts videos and images of his travels too which has led to a following in the hundreds of thousands over his YouTube and Instagram accounts.

Ice Poseidon is a YouTuber who started making his name posting his content on the channel before streaming on Twitch. First joining YouTube in 2013, he now has over 700,000 subscribers on the channel with over 85 million views for his gaming, travel and vlogging videos.

