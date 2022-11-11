Australian Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) makes his US debut against hometown favorite Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) in the main event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio this Saturday, November 12. The pair squares off in a twelve-round bout live stream on DAZN, battling it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title.

The date when Love vs Spark airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

Spark says the pressure is all on Love to impress his hometown fans. He is looking to capitalize on that expectation and clinch a pivotal win for his world title ambitions.

The Australian is calling Saturday night the biggest of his career, and is set to crash into the reckoning for more big fights in 2023. “The Viking” is relishing his underdog status in Ohio, having acclimated to America by ending his training camp in Houston, Texas.

The 26-year-old makes his US debut against Love, who headlines at home for the first time in his pro career. Spark insists he’ll spoil the party for “Too Pretty” and jump the queue for world title action.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Steve Spark: I’m his toughest test and he’s mine

“I’ve been known as someone that takes the hard fights,” said Spark. “I’ve had 14 KOs in 15 wins, you don’t get paid for overtime in this business, I always look for that.

“I’m looking to impress the US fans. They will love my style and that’s why I am looking to get in there and ruin Montana’s homecoming and getting that belt in his backyard.

“I guess people have me as the underdog, this is my first step-up so rightly so, but in my mind, I’m not the underdog and I wouldn’t have taken the fight if I didn’t believe I could win. Not many people get this type of opportunity in their life, so I am taking it with both hands, in my stride and smiling when I do it because it is exciting, it’s a special moment in my life and I want to be known for putting entertaining fights.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, I give everything in my fights and that’s what I am bringing on Saturday. There’s a little adjustment to make with southpaws, but it doesn’t matter how they stand – they all fall.

“Pressure is a funny thing. We all feel it, the hometown pressure is on him, he must perform well in front of them. I’m going there with an ‘everything to gain, nothing to lose’ mentality.

“I’m his toughest test and he’s mine. People might not believe me but when I step into the ring, he’s going to realize in the first round that he’s never been in with someone like me. I want to win this in epic fashion, make a big statement and announce myself as a top 140lber, a fan friendly fighter and one that’s going to be at the top for years to come – it all starts on Saturday.

“I said I wanted to be 27 when I fight for my first world title and that’s next year. I am not looking past Montana, but I like to look through at what possibilities there are when I when and it’s motivating for me that it’s only a few steps from the world title.

“He’s slick, he’s sharp and he’s well rated, he’s up there for a reason. But that’s why we’ve taken the fight, there’s no easy fights at this level and it’s a chance for me to jump the queue and rise up the rankings fast. If I want to be a World champion, this is the sort of fight I need to win and do it in good fashion. I’m young, I’m hungry, I’m fresh, whatever Montana brings to the ring, I’m going to meet it and give him a lot more.”

In the co-main unbeaten Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight belt. Also on the card Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs). Plus, Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Thomas Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title.

Get Love vs Spark full fight card.