UFC 281 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Pereira (video)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) defends his strap against No. 4-ranked contender and old rival Alex Pereira (6-1). In the co-main event, two-time and reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) defends her belt against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3).
UFC 281 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
MMA fans can watch UFC 281 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.
UFC 281 fight card
Main card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
- Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
- Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
- Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
- Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Early prelims
- Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
- Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu