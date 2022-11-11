Search
UFC 281 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Pereira (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira weigh-in live show

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) defends his strap against No. 4-ranked contender and old rival Alex Pereira (6-1). In the co-main event, two-time and reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) defends her belt against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3).

UFC 281 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 281 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 281 fight card

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title
  • Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
  • Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

  • Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
  • Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
  • Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

UFC 281 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Pereira

Early prelims

  • Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez
  • Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi
  • Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
