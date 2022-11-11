UFC 281 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Pereira (video)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 12, which makes it Sunday November 13 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) defends his strap against No. 4-ranked contender and old rival Alex Pereira (6-1). In the co-main event, two-time and reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6) defends her belt against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3).

UFC 281 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 281 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 281 fight card

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang – Esparza’s UFC strawweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu