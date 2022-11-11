Top-ranked Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) and Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) battle it out for the WBC super lightweight title in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, November 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on FITE. The lineup of PPV undercard action has been announced today. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Advertisements

The co-main event pits Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (26-2, 9 KO) of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated world champion Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez (17-0-1, 6 KOs) of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The bout with the unified WBC and WBO light flyweight titles on the line is scheduled for ten rounds.

Prograis vs Zepeda tickets

Tickets for Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda and all the action at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, November 26 are on sale.

Prograis vs Zepeda tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Also on the card, undefeated 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, OH takes on Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. As well, 6’7″ 2020 Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (11-0, 11 KOs) takes on Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, the “Son of a Legend” Fernando Vargas Jr (6-0, 6 KOs) is expected to face Alejandro Martinez (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Montebello, California in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The heavy-handed southpaw makes his return following a devastating first-round knockout of Terrance Jarmon in May at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Yokasta Valle vs Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez

Yokasta Valle first achieved championship level success with a victory over Ana Victoria Polo in 2016 earning the IBF atomweight world title. Most recently she triumphantly returned home to San Jose, Costa Rica, where she defeated Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen and added the WBO minimumweight world title to her collection.

Fighting for the fourth time in 2022, Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez successfully defended her IBF and WBO light flyweight titles against Yairineth Altuve in July in San Lorenzo, Argentina.

Charles Conwell vs Juan Carlos Abreu

The 24-year-old all-action Charles Conwell hits “The War Grounds” ring on November 26 following a third-round knockout of Abraham Juarez Ramirez in June 2.

Battle-tested veteran Juan Carlos Abreu is back in action following a second-round knockout of Emilio Julio in August. On October 29 Abreu traveled to the United Kingdom knocking out highly touted and undefeated Kazak prospect Tursynbay Kulakhmet in the seventh round.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Curtis Harper

Bakhodir Jalolov’s reputation as a future heavyweight champion has been strongly validated through his first eleven professional bouts all ending in knockout fashion. In his last start in June 10 he stopped Jack Mulowayi in the eighth round. This followed up a fifth-round stoppage of Kamil Sokolowski in March in Dubai. At the 2020 Olympic Games, Jalolov defeated Richard Torrez in the final round to earn the Gold Medal in the super heavyweight division.

Curtis Harper enters the battle with Jalolov following a dominant victory over previously unbeaten Christian Thun in July.

Prograis vs Zepeda fight card

The current Prograis vs Zepeda fight card looks as the following:

Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC super lightweight title

Evelyn Nazarena Bermudez vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, light flyweight – Bermudez’s WBC and WBO light flyweight title

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Abreu, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Curtis Harper, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, super welterweight (TBC)