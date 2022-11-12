Search
Jonas vs Dicaire results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire results live from Manchester
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire faceoff | Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER

Jonas vs Dicaire: Super-Welterweight championship unification with WBC, WBO and IBF titles at stake

Natasha Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KOs) and Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-1-0, 1 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, November 12. The contest features Liverpool’s unified WBC and WBO champion up against Canada’s two-time world champion and current IBF titleholder. The championship unification, with three belts on the line, is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

In the twelve-round co-main British super lightweight champion Dalton Smith (12-0, 10 KOs) defends his belt against Kaisee Benjamin (16-1-1, 6 KOs). Among other Jonas vs Dicaire undercard bouts, Frazer Clarke (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Kamil Sokolowski (11-26-3, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight, Bradley Rea (14-0, 6 KOs) takes on Tyler Denny (14-2-3) in a ten-rounder at middleweight and Viddal Riley (6-0, 3 KOs) meets Ross McGuigan (3-0) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire

United Kingdom
Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 7 pm GMT

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 13
Time: 6 am AEDT

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Jonas vs Dicaire from practically anywhere.

Jonas vs Dicaire fight card

Get Jonas vs Dicaire full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Jonas’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF title
  • Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’ British title
  • Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Viddal Riley vs. Ross McGuigan, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Dylan Cheema vs. Jordan Ellison, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Clark Smith vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Jack Kilgannon vs. Meshack Mwankemwa, 6 rounds, middleweight
