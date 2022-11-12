Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) takes on UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) in the main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday November 13, which makes it Monday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on DAZN and FITE.

In the six-round co-main event, Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) faces off against Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight. Also in action, former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) meets Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish makes his boxing debut against Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Mayweather vs Deji full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Mayweather vs Deji fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, 4 rounds, super middleweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Herrera’s WBC International title

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight