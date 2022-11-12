Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) takes on UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) in the main event at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday November 13, which makes it Monday November 14 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji live stream on DAZN and FITE.
In the six-round co-main event, Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) faces off against Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight. Also in action, former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) meets Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish makes his boxing debut against Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super middleweight.
Get Mayweather vs Deji full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Mayweather vs Deji fight card
- Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, 4 rounds, super middleweight
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji start time, how to watch
- J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Herrera’s WBC International title
- Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight