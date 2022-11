Montana Love vs Stevie Spark “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts, Raynell Williams faces Ryizeemmion Ford at lightweight, Nikoloz Sekhniashvili takes on David Rodriguez at super welterweight and Khalil Coe battles Bradley Olmeda at cruiserweight.

Get Love vs Spark full fight card and start time.