Search
UFC

Chris Gutierrez KO’s Frankie Edgar in the first round with knee at UFC 281 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Boston, Massachusetts-native Chris Gutierrez secured a spectacular jumping knee knockout over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, New Jersey when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout was featured on the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira card live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The lights went off at 2 minutes and 1 seconds into the opening round.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591640608204115968

With the victory Chris Gutierrez improved to 19-3-2. Frankie Edgar dropped to 23-11-1.

In the UFC 281 main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097