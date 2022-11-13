Boston, Massachusetts-native Chris Gutierrez secured a spectacular jumping knee knockout over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, New Jersey when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout was featured on the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira card live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The lights went off at 2 minutes and 1 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory Chris Gutierrez improved to 19-3-2. Frankie Edgar dropped to 23-11-1.

In the UFC 281 main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

