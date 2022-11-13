Search
‘Cold Blooded’ Erin Blanchfield submits Molly McCann in the first round at UFC 281 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Elmwood Park, New Jersey native Erin Blanchfield defeated Molly McCann of Liverpool, England via first-round submission when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the UFC 281 preliminary lineup of action, leading to the PPV card live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 37 seconds into the first round following a tap. Check out the video of submission up top and below.

Kimura submission at UFC 281

With the victory Erin Blanchfield scored the seventh straight victory and improved to 10-1. Molly McCann dropped to 13-5, which snapped her three-win streak.

In the UFC 281 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

