NZ-mixed martial artist Dan Hooker came out victorious when he faced Claudio Puelles of Peru at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The contest was featured on the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira card live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 6 seconds into the second round after “The Hangman” dropped his opponent with front kick to the body.

With the victory by TKO, Dan Hooker rebounded from a pair of defeats and improved to 22-12. Claudio Puelles dropped to 13-3, which snapped his five-win streak.

In the UFC 281 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his strap against his old foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

