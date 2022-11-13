Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in the second round at UFC 281 (video)

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (29-7) defeated former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and fellow UFC undisputed title challenger Michael Chandler (23-8) when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira card live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The fight ended at 2 minutes into the third round after Poirier applied a rear-naked choke forcing Chandler to tap.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591650131534909443

In the UFC 281 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.