Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Deji Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) square off in the main event live stream from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, November 13. A full contact exhibition boxing match pits undefeated all-time boxing great hall of famer and UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Monday, November 14.

In the co-main event Manchester’s Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) and New York-based Puerto Rican Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) battle it out in a six-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, former two-time world champion Delfine Persoon (47-3, 19 KOs) of Belgium goes up against Tunisian-German veteran Ikram Kerwat (11-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, WWE and AEW Wrestling superstar Bobby Fish makes his boxing debut against Boateng Pempreh (2-3, 2 KOs) of Ghana in a four-rounder at super middleweight.

Among other Mayweather vs Deji undercard bouts, J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) and Japanese kickboxer Koji “Kouzi” Tanaka meet in a four-rounder at lightweight. As well, WBC International titleholder Jadier Herrera (8-0, 6 KOs) and Franklin Manzanilla (21-8, 20 KOs) faceoff in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Harley Benn (9-1, 1 KO) takes on Faizan Anwar (14-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight and former “Love Island” season four winner Jack Fincham makes his pro boxing debut against Anthony Taylor (2-3, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji

United States, Canada, UK, Ireland

Broadcast: DAZN and FITE

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and FITE

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 5 am AEDT / 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Mayweather vs Deji from practically anywhere.

Mayweather vs Deji fight card

Get Mayweather vs Deji full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Agyemang Prempeh, 4 rounds, super middleweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jadier Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Herrera’s WBC International title

Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar, 8 rounds, middleweight

Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds, light heavyweight