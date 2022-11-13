Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira squared off in the main event of UFC 281 live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The contest featured New Zealand’s reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya up against his old rival and Brazil’s No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira. In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The bout was their third encounter. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya twice, scoring a unanimous decision and the third-round KO, when the pair met in a pair of kickboxing fights in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout inside the UFC Octagon didn’t go the full distance. Pereira claimed the victory by TKO with punches. The referee stepped in at 2 minutes and 1 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory Alex Pereira improves to 7-1 and becomes a new UFC middleweight champion. Israel Adesanya drops to 23-2 and fails his sixth title defense.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Adesanya vs Pereira full fight video highlights

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Here comes Alex Pereira.

A terrifying individual ?@AlexPereiraUFC makes the biggest walk of his career so far… #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/pEWpmws0hj — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2022

Israel Adesanya makes his Octagon walk.

No flashy walkouts today. It's business time.



? @Stylebender is ready to show exactly why he's Champ #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/8RvOYHWeNm — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2022

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round de de estudio para ambos peleadores #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/QEIWczWw8r — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2022

Round 2.

Wowwwwwwww ?



Pereira shoots and lands right at the end of R2! #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/bfOlZsAwFf — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2022

Round 3.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591668366636290048

IT'S A BIG GRAPPLE LIVE IN THE BIG APPLE ? #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/byNu7bBvYV — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 13, 2022

Round 4.

Round 5.

LO HACE DE NUEVO? @AlexPereiraUFC finaliza el combate en el ùltimo round y se convierte en el campeón?? #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/6QqHHMQK2p — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591671846327316480

Revive de nuevo como logro noquear @AlexPereiraUFC para terminar la batalla? #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/XydXhpmmyV — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 13, 2022

Verdict.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.