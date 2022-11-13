Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira squared off in the main event of UFC 281 live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The contest featured New Zealand’s reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya up against his old rival and Brazil’s No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira. In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.
The bout was their third encounter. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya twice, scoring a unanimous decision and the third-round KO, when the pair met in a pair of kickboxing fights in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout inside the UFC Octagon didn’t go the full distance. Pereira claimed the victory by TKO with punches. The referee stepped in at 2 minutes and 1 seconds into the fifth round.
With the victory Alex Pereira improves to 7-1 and becomes a new UFC middleweight champion. Israel Adesanya drops to 23-2 and fails his sixth title defense.
Check out Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Adesanya vs Pereira full fight video highlights
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Here comes Alex Pereira.
Israel Adesanya makes his Octagon walk.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Verdict.
