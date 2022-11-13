Search
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira squared off in the main event of UFC 281 live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The contest featured New Zealand’s reining middleweight champion Israel Adesanya up against his old rival and Brazil’s No. 4-ranked contender Alex Pereira. In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The bout was their third encounter. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya twice, scoring a unanimous decision and the third-round KO, when the pair met in a pair of kickboxing fights in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout inside the UFC Octagon didn’t go the full distance. Pereira claimed the victory by TKO with punches. The referee stepped in at 2 minutes and 1 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory Alex Pereira improves to 7-1 and becomes a new UFC middleweight champion. Israel Adesanya drops to 23-2 and fails his sixth title defense.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Adesanya vs Pereira full fight video highlights

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Here comes Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya makes his Octagon walk.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591668366636290048

Round 4.

Round 5.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVids/status/1591671846327316480

Verdict.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.

