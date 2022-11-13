Search
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Janibek Alimkhanuly defends against Denzel Bentley at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Denzel Bentley squared off in the main event live stream on ESPN+ from Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 12. The contest featured Kazakhstan’s 2016 Olympian and WBO middleweight champion up against former British champion of the UK.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end the scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 all in favor of the champion.

With the victory, Janibek Alimkhanuly improved to 13-0, 8 KOs and retained his belt.

“It’s boxing, anything can happen in the ring,” Janibek said post-fight. “He came prepared. I respect my opponent because he was prepared. He was 100 percent, but I am a champion and I fought all 12 rounds as a champion.

“I am ready for any champion, for unifications. I am ready. Let’s fight.”

Denzel Bentley drops to 17-2-1, 14 KOs.

“I thought I was in the fight,” Bentley said. “In the fifth round, my coach told me we weren’t in front and to pick up the pace, so I picked up the pace.”

Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

Get Janibek vs Bentley full fight card results.

