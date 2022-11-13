Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) makes his hometown main event debut against Australian Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

In the ten-round co-main event Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight belt. Also on the card Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title in a ten-rounder against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs).

In addition, Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Thomas Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KOs) faceoff in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight strap. Kicking off the action, Beatriz Ferreira makes her pro boxing debut in a four-round lightweight bout against Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Montana Love vs Stevie Spark

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 12:30 am GMT

Prelims: 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT / 10:35 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 11:30 am AEDT / 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST

Prelims: 9:35 am AEDT / 8:35 am AEST / 6:35 am AWST

Love vs Spark fight card

Get Love vs Spark full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Montana Love vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title

Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF North American super lightweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 6 rounds, lightweight

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight