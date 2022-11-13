Search
Love vs Spark results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG

Love vs Spark for vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Montana Love (18-0-1, 9 KOs) makes his hometown main event debut against Australian Stevie Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds championship bout with the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 13.

In the ten-round co-main event Richardson Hitchins (14-0, 6 KOs) and Yomar Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight belt. Also on the card Raymond Ford (12-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title in a ten-rounder against Sakaria Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KOs).

In addition, Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KOs) and Thomas Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KOs) faceoff in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight strap. Kicking off the action, Beatriz Ferreira makes her pro boxing debut in a four-round lightweight bout against Taynna Cardoso (5-0, 1 KO). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Montana Love vs Stevie Spark

USA and UK
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 12:30 am GMT
Prelims: 5:35 pm ET / 2:35 pm PT / 10:35 pm GMT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 13
Time: 11:30 am AEDT / 10:30 am AEST / 8:30 am AWST
Prelims: 9:35 am AEDT / 8:35 am AEST / 6:35 am AWST

Love vs Spark fight card

Get Love vs Spark full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Montana Love vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant IBF North American super lightweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Taynna Cardoso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Montana Love primed for main event clash with Steve Spark in Cleveland

Preliminary card

  • Raynell Williams vs. Ryizeemmion Ford, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nikoloz Sekhniashvili vs. David Rodriguez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Bradley Olmeda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
