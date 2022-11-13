Matt Frevola handed Ottman Azaitar his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The lightweight bout was featured on the top of UFC 281 early prelims, leading to the main card live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight battle ended half way through Round 1. During the exchange Frevola tagged and dropped Azaitar with big left, delivered several more punches on the ground, and that was it. Check out the video of finish up top and below.

Matt Frevola KO’s Ottman Azaitar

THE STEAMROLLA LIVED UP TO HIS NAME ? #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/sqp1zvq4HU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

With the victory Matt Frevola improved to 10-3-1 and scored the second win in a row. Ottman Azaitar dropped to 13-1 and recorded his first defeat.

In the headliner of UFC 281 live on pay-per-view, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against his old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza meets former champion Weili Zhang.

Get UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira full fight card results.