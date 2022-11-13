New York-native Michael Trizano came out victorious when he faced Korea’s Seung Woo Choi in front of his home crowd at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the UFC 281 preliminary card, leading to the pay-per-view action live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

Trizano dropped his opponent with a big left hook and followed it up with a number of heavy strikes. The referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 51 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of stoppage up top and below.

Michael Trizano KO’s Seung Woo Choi

With the victory Michael Trizano improved to 11-3 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Seung Woo Choi lost the third fight in a row and dropped to 10-6.

On the top of UFC 281 PPV card, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against his old foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former champion Weili Zhang.

