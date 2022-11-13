Montana Love vs Steve Spark full fight video highlights

Search
Stevie Spark defeats Montana Love via disqualification
Montana Love vs Stevie Spark | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Spark defeats Love to makes successful US debut and take WBA Intercontinental title in Cleveland

Montana Love and Stevie Spark squared off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, November 12. The contest featured a hometown favorite making his main event debut against Australian contender. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Spark, who scored a knockdown in his US debut, took the victory via sixth-round disqualification, after Love, who got a big cut around his eye due to head clash, wrestled him out of the ring.

With the victory Stevie Spark of Toowoomba, Queensland makes his successful US debut, improves to 16-2, 14 KOs and secures the fourth win in a row. He also takes the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt. Cleveland, OH native Montana Love dropes to 18-1-1, 9 KOs. He suffers the first career defeat.

Check out Montana Love vs Stevie Spark full fight video highlights below.

Love vs Spark full fight video highlights

Stevie Spark makes his ring walk.

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1591641240268726272

Here comes Montana Love.

Flying fists.

Spark drops Love.

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1591645309049876480

Stevie Spark in his US debut.

And this is how the fight ends.

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1591651025978466304

Verdict.

Get Love vs Spark full fight card results.

