Natasha Jonas landed her third world title when she faced Marie-Eve Dicaire at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, November 12. Liverpool’s unified WBC and WBO super welterweight champion defeated Canada’s two-time world champion and IBF titleholder by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 97-93.

“As a boxer you’re never fully happy with your performance, it’s why you keep developing, go back to camp and are getting better,” Jonas said post-fight. “But I won, she was No 1 in the division and I’ve firmly established myself as a super-welterweight champion.”

With the victory by unanimous decision Natasha Jonas retained her WBC and WBO belts, claimed the IBF strap and improved to 12-3-1, 8 KOs. Marie-Eve Dicaire dropped to 18-2-0, 1 KOs and lost IBF title.

