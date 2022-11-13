Raymond Ford KO’s Sakaria Lukas in Round 8 (video)

Camden, New Jersey-native Raymond Ford dominated and stopped Sakaria Lukas of Windhoek, Namibia when the pair squared off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, November 12. The bout was featured on the Love vs Spark card live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for ren rounds fight ended at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the eighth round after Ford dropped Lukas with right hand. Check out the video of knockout up top and below.

So you say you want to be a boxer… ?#LoveSpark pic.twitter.com/oI2osXsTMl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2022

With the victory by knockout, Raymond Ford improved to 13-0-1, 7 KOs and retained his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title. Sakaria Lukas dropped to 25-2-1, 17 KOs.

