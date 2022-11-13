Brazilian Renato Moicano came out on top when he faced Brad Riddell of New Zealand at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 12. The pair squared off on the top of UFC 281 preliminary card leading to the pay-per-view action live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The fight ended at 3 minutes and 20 seconds into the first round, after Moicano applied a rear-naked choke forcing Riddell to tap. Check out the video of submission up top.

With the victory by submission Renato Moicano improved to 17-5-1 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout. Brad Riddell dropped to 10-4 and suffered the third defeat in a row.

In the UFC 281 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against old rival Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time and current strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on former titleholder Weili Zhang.

