Search
Boxing

Richardson Hitchins defeats Yomar Alamo via eighth-round RTD (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Richardson Hitchins defeats Yomar Alamo via RTD
Richardson Hitchins vs Yomar Alamo | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Love vs Spark

Brooklyn, New York-native Richardson Hitchins came out victorious when he faced Yomar Alamo of Caguas, Puerto Rico at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, November 12. The bout served as the co-feature to Montana Love vs Steve Spark live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Hitchins took the victory via RTD, as Alamo retired in his cornet after Round 8.

With the victory, Richardson Hitchins remained undefeated, improved to 15-0, 7 KOs and earned the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Yomar Alamo dropped to 20-2-1, 12 KOs.

Get Love vs Spark full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097