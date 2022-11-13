Brooklyn, New York-native Richardson Hitchins came out victorious when he faced Yomar Alamo of Caguas, Puerto Rico at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH on Saturday, November 12. The bout served as the co-feature to Montana Love vs Steve Spark live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, November 13.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Hitchins took the victory via RTD, as Alamo retired in his cornet after Round 8.

With the victory, Richardson Hitchins remained undefeated, improved to 15-0, 7 KOs and earned the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title. Yomar Alamo dropped to 20-2-1, 12 KOs.

